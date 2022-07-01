Imenik podjetij
Stoneridge Software
    • O podjetju

    Stoneridge Software represents the entire suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business solutions, Power Platform, and Modern Workplace, with focused verticals in Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, and Distribution. There’s no one better at providing an upgrade path for Dynamics AX, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP, and Dynamics CRM on-prem. The experienced Stoneridge team helps clients win through intentional leadership, thoughtful teaching, and eye-opening possibilities. Successful projects are accomplished with brainpower, grit, and a proven process for implementation. Guidance, training, and support are provided for our client community throughout implementation and beyond.

    http://stoneridgesoftware.com
    Spletna stran
    2012
    Leto ustanovitve
    270
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

