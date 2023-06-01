Imenik podjetij
SRTX
    SRTX creates new materials and software to improve textiles, with their first technology being Sheertex, a knit made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery with impossibly strong pantyhose. They prioritize sustainability by offering longer-lasting products and paying equitable wages to employees. Their factory and office are located in the same headquarters, promoting collaboration and innovation. They encourage employee autonomy and strive to become the leading brand in hosiery.

    https://srtxlabs.com
    Spletna stran
    2017
    Leto ustanovitve
    126
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri