Imenik podjetij
Splash Financial
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Splash Financial, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Earning a college or graduate degree is a life-changing achievement. Now you are ready to start a career and pursue your dreams. Unfortunately, you may be held back by student loans with high interest rates.We launched Splash Financial in 2013 when we saw our friends and family struggling with their student loans. Large loan balances with high interest rates led to big monthly payments for many years, so we figured there had to be a better way.Today, Splash is a leading student loan refinancing marketplace and technology platform that partners with credit unions and banks to help consumers save money on their student loans. With over 100,000 accounts and over $6 Billion in refinancing requests, Splash is one of the national leaders in refinancing student loans.

    https://splashfinancial.com
    Spletna stran
    2013
    Leto ustanovitve
    150
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Splash Financial

    Povezana podjetja

    • Snap
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri