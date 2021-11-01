Societe Generale Platy

Adresár Spoločností
Platový rozsah Societe Generale sa pohybuje od $19,391 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Razvijalec programske opreme na spodnom konci do $250,000 pre Finančni analitik na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Societe Generale. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Razvijalec programske opreme
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend programski inženir

Polno-stack programski inženir

Znanstvenik podatkov
Median $27.1K
Vodja izdelka
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Poslovni analitik
Median $20.7K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
Median $56.6K

Oblikovalec uporabniške izkušnje

Finančni analitik
Median $250K
Vodja projekta
Median $82.4K
Analitik podatkov
$65.6K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$149K
Investicijski bančnik
$28.1K
Pravna služba
$189K
Svetovalec za upravljanje
$56.4K
Vodja programa
$69.5K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$58.8K
Vodja razvoja programske opreme
$197K
Arhitekt rešitev
$121K
Tehnični vodja programa
$69.3K
Tehnični pisec
$40.3K
Často kladené otázky

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Societe Generale je Finančni analitik s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $250,000. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Societe Generale je $56,388.

