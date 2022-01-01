Imenik podjetij
ShipBob Plače

Plače ShipBob se gibljejo od $24,430 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Podatkovni znanstvenik na spodnjem koncu do $215,321 za Arhitekt rešitev na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri ShipBob. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/30/2025

Programski inženir
Median $171K
Poslovni analitik
$142K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Oblikovalec produktov
$149K
Vodja produktov
Median $115K
Vodja projektov
$59.2K
Prodaja
$214K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$193K
Arhitekt rešitev
$215K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri ShipBob je Arhitekt rešitev at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $215,321. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri ShipBob je $149,250.

