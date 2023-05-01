Imenik podjetij
Semtech
    • O podjetju

    Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Its products include signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power products, which are used in various infrastructure, industrial, medical, and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly and through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors worldwide.

    http://www.semtech.com
    Spletna stran
    1960
    Leto ustanovitve
    1,439
    Število zaposlenih
    $500M-$1B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

