    • O podjetju

    Semantic AI (formerly Semantic Research, Inc.) is a privately held software company headquartered in San Diego, California with offices in the National Capitol Region. Semantic AI is a Delaware C-corporation that offers patented, graph-based knowledge discovery, analysis and visualization software technology.Its original product is a link analysis software application called Semantica Pro, and it has recently introduced a web-based analytical environment called the Cortex Enterprise Intelligence Platform, or Cortex EIP.

    semanticresearch.com
    Spletna stran
    2001
    Leto ustanovitve
    75
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Semantic AI

