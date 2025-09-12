Imenik podjetij
Santander
Santander Plače

Plače Santander se gibljejo od $27,604 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Podatkovni znanstvenik na spodnjem koncu do $355,215 za Vodstveni svetovalec na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Santander. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/15/2025

Računovodja
$31.9K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$27.6K
Finančni analitik
$32.3K

Naložbeni bančnik
$59.4K
Vodstveni svetovalec
$355K
Vodja produktov
$76.2K
Programski inženir
$43.1K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$218K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Santander je Vodstveni svetovalec at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $355,215. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Santander je $51,236.

