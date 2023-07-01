Adresár Spoločností
Rocketmat
Top poznatky
    • O nás

    Rocketmat is an AI company specializing in HR, talent management, and recruiting. They analyze and develop algorithms based on data from education, career, skills, and performance to analyze talent pools and provide predictive analysis for selection, promotion, training, and resource management. Their solutions seamlessly integrate with clients' systems and can be customized for multi-client environments. Their goal is to assist clients in making informed people management decisions using intelligent and dynamic algorithms.

    http://rocketmat.com
    Webstránka
    2017
    Rok založenia
    31
    # Zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

