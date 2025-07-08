RHI Magnesita Plače

Plače RHI Magnesita se gibljejo od $41,039 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $170,661 za Vodja projektov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri RHI Magnesita. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/29/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
