QVC Plače

Plače QVC se gibljejo od $15,217 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Služba za stranke na spodnjem koncu do $101,000 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri QVC. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/28/2025

Programski inženir
Median $101K
Poslovni analitik
$83.6K
Služba za stranke
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Podatkovni analitik
$62.6K
Finančni analitik
$40.2K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$46.9K
Kadrovik
$24.1K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$87K
UX raziskovalec
$84.6K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri QVC je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $101,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri QVC je $62,616.

