Imenik podjetij
Qualfon
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Qualfon, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Qualfon is a full-service marketing solution and contact center service provider offering full customer lifecycle management: lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multichannel customer engagement, and fulfillment. With experienced BPO leadership and a strong track record of business growth dating back to our founding in 1995, Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. At peak, we have approximately 14,000 employees serving international brands across many industries, and our intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Qualfon’s mission to “be the best and make each person’s life better” means we invest in our people and, in return, they take better care of you and your customers. Qualfon’s employee retention regularly exceeds the industry average, which creates a person-driven value chain: our employees stay longer, providing a higher quality service at a lower price.

    qualfon.com
    Spletna stran
    1995
    Leto ustanovitve
    4,830
    Število zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Qualfon

    Povezana podjetja

    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Dropbox
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri