Prudential Financial Plače

Plače Prudential Financial se gibljejo od $37,332 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $241,200 za Trženjske operacije na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Prudential Financial. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/28/2025

Programski inženir
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

Kvantitativni razvijalec

Podatkovni znanstvenik
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuar
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Finančni analitik
Median $80K
Poslovni analitik
Median $100K
Trženje
Median $165K
Vodja produktov
Median $178K
Vodja projektov
Median $130K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $210K
Poslovni razvoj
$110K
Podatkovni analitik
$101K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$161K
Človeški viri
$118K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$177K
Naložbeni bančnik
$226K
Pravno
$166K
Trženjske operacije
$241K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $132K
Kadrovik
Median $122K
Prodaja
$37.3K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$104K
Arhitekt rešitev
$117K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$199K
Tvegani kapitalist
$109K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Prudential Financial je Trženjske operacije at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $241,200. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Prudential Financial je $131,417.

