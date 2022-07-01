Imenik podjetij
Proficio
Proficio Plače

Plače Proficio se gibljejo od $41,392 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Analitik kibernetske varnosti na spodnjem koncu do $150,750 za Vodja tehničnih programov na zgornjem koncu.

Oblikovalec produktov
$60.3K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$41.4K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Proficio je Vodja tehničnih programov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $150,750. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Proficio je $60,300.

