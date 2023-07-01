Imenik podjetij
Princeton Identity
    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    Spletna stran
    2016
    Leto ustanovitve
    31
    Število zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

