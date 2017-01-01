Imenik podjetij
Polaris Alpha
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
    • O podjetju

    Parsons: Pioneering digital solutions at the intersection of national security, defense, and global infrastructure. We leverage cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges, delivering innovative outcomes for government and private sector partners worldwide. Our diverse expertise spans critical systems protection, smart infrastructure development, and advanced defense capabilities—all powered by our commitment to excellence and transformative thinking. Where mission-critical meets digital transformation, Parsons leads the way.

    polarisalpha.com
    Spletna stran
    2016
    Leto ustanovitve
    136
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

