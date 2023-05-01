Imenik podjetij
Plusgrade Plače

Plače Plusgrade se gibljejo od $54,223 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnjem koncu do $94,020 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Plusgrade. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/29/2025

Programski inženir
Median $94K

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$54.2K
Oblikovalec produktov
$63K

Vodja produktov
$81.6K
Kadrovik
$65.3K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Plusgrade je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $94,020. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Plusgrade je $65,325.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Plusgrade

Drugi viri

