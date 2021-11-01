Imenik podjetij
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Plače

Plače Philip Morris International se gibljejo od $13,750 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Računovodja na spodnjem koncu do $475,124 za Poslovne operacije na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Philip Morris International. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/26/2025

Programski inženir
Median $70K
Računovodja
$13.8K
Poslovne operacije
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Poslovni analitik
$38.9K
Poslovni razvoj
$206K
Operacije službe za stranke
$23.3K
Podatkovni analitik
$47.6K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$267K
Finančni analitik
$21.1K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$26.2K
Trženje
$23.2K
Trženjske operacije
$82.3K
Strojni inženir
$47.1K
Vodja produktov
$60.3K
Vodja projektov
$51.6K
Upravitelj nepremičnin
$120K
Kadrovik
$92.4K
Prodaja
$49.1K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$124K
Arhitekt rešitev
$110K
UX raziskovalec
$142K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Philip Morris International je Poslovne operacije at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $475,124. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Philip Morris International je $60,300.

