Phase2 Plače

Plače Phase2 se gibljejo od $127,000 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $221,100 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Phase2. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/26/2025

Programski inženir
Median $127K
Poslovni razvoj
$171K
Oblikovalec produktov
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Prodaja
$221K
Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Phase2 je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $221,100. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Phase2 je $151,253.

