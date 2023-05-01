Imenik podjetij
Orion Group Holdings
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Orion Group Holdings, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Orion Group Holdings is a specialty construction company operating in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete, providing marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. It also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. The company provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services.

    oriongroupholdingsinc.com
    Spletna stran
    1994
    Leto ustanovitve
    2,447
    Število zaposlenih
    $500M-$1B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Orion Group Holdings

    Povezana podjetja

    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri