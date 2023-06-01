Imenik podjetij
Oregon Venture Fund
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Oregon Venture Fund, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Oregon Venture Fund is a successful venture capital fund that invests $15-20 million annually in promising startups and growth companies in Oregon and Southern Washington. It has created over 4,200 jobs and is backed by leaders in Oregon's business, technology, and entrepreneurial communities. Its largest investors include the State of Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and Meyer Memorial Trust. OVF launched Oregon Venture Fund XII in 2018 to accommodate additional institutional investors and family offices.

    https://oregonventurefund.com
    Spletna stran
    2007
    Leto ustanovitve
    124
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Oregon Venture Fund

    Drugi viri