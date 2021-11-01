Northern Trust Plače

Plače Northern Trust se gibljejo od $46,672 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnjem koncu do $255,000 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Northern Trust. Zadnja posodobitev: 9/9/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.