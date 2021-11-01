Imenik podjetij
Northern Trust
Northern Trust Plače

Plače Northern Trust se gibljejo od $46,672 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnjem koncu do $255,000 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Northern Trust. Zadnja posodobitev: 9/9/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $148K

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

Poslovni analitik
Median $78K
Vodja izdelkov
Median $110K

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
Median $46.7K
Arhitekt rešitev
Median $238K
Finančni analitik
Median $123K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
Median $255K
Računovodja
$107K
Administrativni asistent
$63.7K
Služba za stranke
$79.6K
Podatkovni analitik
$81.4K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$94.5K
Človeški viri
$86.2K
Naložbeni bančnik
$86.2K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$139K
Kadrovik
$131K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$109K
Vodja tehniškega programa
$240K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Northern Trust je Vodja programskega inženiringa z letnim skupnim plačilom $255,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Northern Trust je $108,206.

Drugi viri