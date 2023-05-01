Imenik podjetij
NiSource
    • O podjetju

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Spletna stran
    1912
    Leto ustanovitve
    7,272
    Število zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

