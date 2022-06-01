Imenik podjetij
Nintex
Nintex Plače

Plače Nintex se gibljejo od $52,380 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja programskega inženirstva na spodnjem koncu do $199,000 za Trženje na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Nintex. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/24/2025

Služba za stranke
$117K
Podatkovni analitik
$54K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Trženje
$199K
Vodja produktov
$177K
Programski inženir
$86.3K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$52.4K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Nintex je Trženje at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $199,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Nintex je $86,255.

Drugi viri

