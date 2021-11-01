Imenik podjetij
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Plače

Plače Ninja Van se gibljejo od $25,831 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Oblikovalec produktov na spodnjem koncu do $145,972 za Korporativni razvoj na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Ninja Van. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/24/2025

Poslovni analitik
$44K
Korporativni razvoj
$146K
Trženje
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Oblikovalec produktov
$25.8K
Vodja produktov
$41.1K
Programski inženir
$40K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Ninja Van je Korporativni razvoj at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $145,972. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Ninja Van je $42,544.

