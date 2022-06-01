Imenik podjetij
NielsenIQ Plače

Plače NielsenIQ se gibljejo od $15,060 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $393,838 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri NielsenIQ. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/24/2025

Programski inženir
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $132K
Vodja produktov
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arhitekt rešitev
Median $24.3K
Poslovni razvoj
$95.8K
Služba za stranke
$24.4K
Uspeh strank
$72.8K
Podatkovni analitik
$21.8K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$154K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$101K
Vodstveni svetovalec
$97.5K
Trženje
$75.3K
Oblikovalec produktov
$147K
Vodja programov
$56.6K
Vodja projektov
$101K
Prodaja
$394K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$52K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$152K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$56.9K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri NielsenIQ je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $393,838. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri NielsenIQ je $95,787.

Drugi viri

