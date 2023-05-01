Imenik podjetij
Multi-Specialty HealthCare
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
    • O podjetju

    Multi-Specialty HealthCare (MSHC) is a healthcare provider in the Mid-Atlantic area that offers a wide range of professional services to patients. They combine traditional medicine with complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and provide office-based, diagnostic, and surgical services for personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Their team of healthcare professionals includes orthopaedic surgeons, general surgeons, physiatrists, internal medicine physicians, chiropractors, and physiotherapists.

    multi-specialty.com
    Spletna stran
    1997
    Leto ustanovitve
    351
    Število zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri