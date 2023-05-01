Imenik podjetij
McEwen Mining
    O podjetju

    McEwen Mining explores, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver deposits in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also explores for copper deposits and owns a portfolio of exploration properties in these countries. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine, the Black Fox gold mine, the El Gallo Project, the Fenix silver-gold project, and the Los Azules copper deposit. It also owns a 49% interest in the San José mine. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.mcewenmining.com
    Spletna stran
    1979
    Leto ustanovitve
    430
    Število zaposlenih
    $100M-$250M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri