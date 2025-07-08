Imenik podjetij
Marquistech Plače

Plače Marquistech se gibljejo od $22,854 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $79,855 za Strojni inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Marquistech. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/20/2025

Strojni inženir
$79.9K
Programski inženir
$22.9K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$50.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Marquistech je Strojni inženir at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $79,855. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Marquistech je $50,166.

