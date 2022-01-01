Imenik podjetij
lululemon Plače

Plače lululemon se gibljejo od $39,800 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $341,700 za Vodja programskega inženirstva na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri lululemon. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/26/2025

Programski inženir
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Podatkovni inženir

Vodja produktov
Median $108K
Vodja projektov
Median $86.9K

Podatkovni analitik
Median $80.2K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $82.2K
Arhitekt rešitev
Median $144K
Poslovni analitik
$89.6K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$180K
Finančni analitik
$72K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$80.3K
Trženje
$130K
Trženjske operacije
$60.5K
Oblikovalec produktov
$101K
Vodja programov
$181K
Kadrovik
$66.5K
Prodaja
$39.8K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$342K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$151K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri lululemon je Vodja programskega inženirstva at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $341,700. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri lululemon je $97,234.

