KODE Labs
KODE Labs Plače

Mediana plače KODE Labs je $33,098 za Oblikovalec produktov . Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri KODE Labs. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/25/2025

Oblikovalec produktov
$33.1K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri KODE Labs je Oblikovalec produktov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $33,098. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri KODE Labs je $33,098.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za KODE Labs

Drugi viri

