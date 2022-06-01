Imenik podjetij
KMS Technology
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o KMS Technology, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    KMS provides services across the software development lifecycle through partnerships with clients ranging from start-ups to large technology companies. We are a leading provider of offshore product development, software testing, and consulting services. Our infrastructure, methodology, team design, employee profile and client relationship models are designed to maximize the success of our clients in which we can help reduce time to market and increase quality. Most importantly, our culture is defined to encourage our highly experienced teams to deliver innovative solutions that don’t just meet our client’s needs, but also exceed their expectations.Our objective with our clients is to collaboratively build success stories. With every client's engagement, we expect both KMS and our clients to share stories of successful projects, products and relationships that we grow and develop each day. We are proud to say that since the start of KMS, we have had 100% success rate with each client we have worked with.

    kms-technology.com
    Spletna stran
    2009
    Leto ustanovitve
    1,000
    Število zaposlenih
    $100M-$250M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za KMS Technology

    Povezana podjetja

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri