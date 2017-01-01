Imenik podjetij
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Kindbridge Research Institute, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    Spletna stran
    2020
    Leto ustanovitve
    12
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Kindbridge Research Institute

