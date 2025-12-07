Imenik podjetij
Mediana Strojni inženir nadomestila in Canada pri Kepler Communications znaša skupaj CA$149K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Kepler Communications. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/7/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Skupaj na leto
$109K
Raven
3
Osnovna plača
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
5-10 Leta
Leta izkušenj
5-10 Leta
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Strojni inženir pri Kepler Communications in Canada znaša letno skupno plačilo CA$216,529. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Kepler Communications za vlogo Strojni inženir in Canada je CA$135,863.

