Imenik podjetij
kea
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o kea, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    Spletna stran
    2018
    Leto ustanovitve
    60
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za kea

    Povezana podjetja

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri