Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Plače

Plače Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory se gibljejo od $93,100 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Finančni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $177,885 za Vodja programov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/26/2025

Programski inženir
Median $136K

Inženir strojnega učenja

Full-Stack programski inženir

Sistemski inženir

Raziskovalni znanstvenik

AI raziskovalec

Programski inženir vgrajenih sistemov

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $148K
Letalski inženir
Median $156K

Strojni inženir
Median $135K

Inženir vgrajene strojne opreme

Strojni inženir
Median $150K
Elektroinženir
Median $135K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
Median $130K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
Median $115K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $140K
Vodja projektov
Median $173K
Biomedicinski inženir
$99.7K
Vodja poslovnih operacij
$164K
Gradbeni inženir
$149K
Inženir vodenja
$129K
Podatkovni analitik
$130K
Finančni analitik
$93.1K
Človeški viri
$111K
Inženir materialov
$149K
Vodja produktov
$154K
Vodja programov
$178K
Kadrovik
$109K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$159K
Arhitekt rešitev
$127K
Tvegani kapitalist
$101K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory je Vodja programov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $177,885. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory je $135,500.

Drugi viri

