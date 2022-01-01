Imenik podjetij
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Plače

Plače Joby Aviation se gibljejo od $109,450 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $308,450 za Vodja programov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Joby Aviation. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programski inženir
Median $175K

QA programski inženir

Strojni inženir
Median $175K
Strojni inženir
Median $155K

Letalski inženir
$298K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$220K
Elektroinženir
$127K
Trženje
$255K
Zdravnik
$131K
Oblikovalec produktov
$199K
Vodja programov
$308K
Kadrovik
$109K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$109K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$152K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Joby Aviation je Vodja programov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $308,450. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Joby Aviation je $175,000.

Drugi viri

