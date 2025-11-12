Imenik podjetij
Intuit
Intuit Full-Stack programski inženir Plače v Greater Bengaluru

Full-Stack programski inženir nadomestilo in Greater Bengaluru pri Intuit se giblje od ₹3.06M na year za Software Engineer 1 do ₹9.88M na year za Staff Software Engineer. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in Greater Bengaluru znaša skupaj ₹5.05M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Intuit. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 11/12/2025

Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Začetna stopnja)
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
Razpored pridobivanja

25%

LETO 1

25%

LETO 2

25%

LETO 3

25%

LETO 4

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri Intuit so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (25.00% letno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)



Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Full-Stack programski inženir pri Intuit in Greater Bengaluru znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹10,857,907. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Intuit za vlogo Full-Stack programski inženir in Greater Bengaluru je ₹5,075,006.

Drugi viri