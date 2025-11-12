Full-Stack programski inženir nadomestilo in Greater Bengaluru pri Intuit se giblje od ₹3.06M na year za Software Engineer 1 do ₹9.88M na year za Staff Software Engineer. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in Greater Bengaluru znaša skupaj ₹5.05M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Intuit. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 11/12/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Intuit so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (25.00% letno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)