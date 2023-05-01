Adresár Spoločností
Intelligo Group
    Intelligo is a company that provides businesses in the investment space with advanced capabilities to run comprehensive background checks. Their automated SaaS platform uses AI and machine learning to improve the accuracy of background checks and offer timely results. They offer Ongoing Monitoring™ to continuously check for red flags after reports are published. Intelligo has clients across the financial sector including Fortune 500 Companies, Investment Banks, Private Equity Firms, Investment Consultants, Hedge Funds, Allocators, and more.

    intelligo.ai
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
    Ďalšie zdroje