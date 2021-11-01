Imenik podjetij
Intelligent Medical Objects Plače

Plače Intelligent Medical Objects se gibljejo od $82,159 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Poslovni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $304,470 za Vodja oblikovanja produktov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Intelligent Medical Objects. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/25/2025

Programski inženir
Median $98K
Poslovni analitik
$82.2K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$140K

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Vodja oblikovanja produktov
$304K
Vodja produktov
$180K
Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Intelligent Medical Objects je Vodja oblikovanja produktov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $304,470. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Intelligent Medical Objects je $140,140.

