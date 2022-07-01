Imenik podjetij
IMCS Group
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
    • O podjetju

    IMCS Group is an IT Consulting Company that helps companies to optimize the business value of their IT investments and enables them to achieve world-class business performance. IMCS Group provides support in strategic and operational aspects of IT implementations to help businesses implement growth strategies and leverage technology to achieve competitive advantage.At IMCS Group, quality and efficiency are of paramount importance. Our consistent growth, many successful customer engagements and high customer retention are the hallmarks of our success. Our passion for taking complex business processes and simplifying them by applying the right technology has been the key to our success.At all times, IMCS ensures the highest standards of quality in providing resources, time and material to design, implement, and support to keep organizations operating efficiently.

    https://imcsgroup.net
    Spletna stran
    2002
    Leto ustanovitve
    330
    Število zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri