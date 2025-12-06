Strojni inženir nadomestilo in United States pri IMC se giblje od $243K na year za L1 do $335K na year za L3. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $245K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete IMC. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
