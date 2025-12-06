Imenik podjetij
IMC
IMC Strojni inženir Plače

Strojni inženir nadomestilo in United States pri IMC se giblje od $243K na year za L1 do $335K na year za L3. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $245K.

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri IMC?

Vključeni nazivi

FPGA inženir

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Strojni inženir pri IMC in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $650,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri IMC za vlogo Strojni inženir in United States je $245,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.