IHS Markit
  • Plače
  • Vodja produktov

  • Vse plače Vodja produktov

IHS Markit Vodja produktov Plače

Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in Canada pri IHS Markit znaša skupaj SGD 135K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete IHS Markit. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Skupaj na leto
$105K
Raven
hidden
Osnovna plača
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
Leta v podjetju
2-4 Leta
Leta izkušenj
5-10 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri IHS Markit?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Plače pripravnikov

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri IHS Markit in Canada znaša letno skupno plačilo SGD 220,423. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri IHS Markit za vlogo Vodja produktov in Canada je SGD 135,433.

