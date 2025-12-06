Imenik podjetij
Mediana Oblikovalec produktov nadomestila in United States pri IHS Markit znaša skupaj $98K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete IHS Markit. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/6/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Skupaj na leto
$98K
Raven
L1
Osnovna plača
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
4 Leta
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Oblikovalec produktov pri IHS Markit in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $125,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri IHS Markit za vlogo Oblikovalec produktov in United States je $98,000.

Drugi viri

