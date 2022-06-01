Imenik podjetij
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
    O podjetju

    Hi, we’re HomeLight. We’re building the future of real estate — today. HomeLight is the essential technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers to partner with top real estate agents and win at any step of the real estate journey — whether that’s finding a top agent, securing a competitive mortgage, or ensuring on-time, easy close. Every year, we facilitate billions of dollars of real estate on our platform. HomeLight empowers people to achieve better outcomes during one of life’s most important events: buying or selling their home. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying.

    http://homelight.com
    Spletna stran
    2012
    Leto ustanovitve
    640
    Število zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

