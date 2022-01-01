Imenik podjetij
Health Catalyst
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Health Catalyst Plače

Plače Health Catalyst se gibljejo od $63,680 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja tehničnih programov na spodnjem koncu do $182,000 za Vodja programskega inženirstva na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Health Catalyst. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programski inženir
Median $128K
Vodja produktov
Median $143K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Poslovni analitik
$83.6K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$82.3K
Trženje
$108K
Vodja projektov
Median $120K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $182K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$63.7K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Health Catalyst je Vodja programskega inženirstva z letnim skupnim plačilom $182,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Health Catalyst je $120,000.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Health Catalyst

Povezana podjetja

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri