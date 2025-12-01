Imenik podjetij
Harvard University
Harvard University Biomedicinski inženir Plače

Mediana Biomedicinski inženir nadomestila in United States pri Harvard University znaša skupaj $42K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Harvard University. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/1/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Harvard University
PhD Student
Boston, MA
Skupaj na leto
$42K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$42K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
5 Leta
Leta izkušenj
6 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Harvard University?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Biomedicinski inženir pri Harvard University in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $110,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Harvard University za vlogo Biomedicinski inženir in United States je $58,000.

