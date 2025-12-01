Imenik podjetij
Hagerty
Hagerty Vodja produktov Plače

Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in United States pri Hagerty znaša skupaj $172K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Hagerty. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/1/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Hagerty
Senior Product Manager
hidden
Skupaj na leto
$172K
Raven
hidden
Osnovna plača
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14K
Leta v podjetju
0-1 Leta
Leta izkušenj
5-10 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Hagerty?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri Hagerty in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $281,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Hagerty za vlogo Vodja produktov in United States je $166,000.

