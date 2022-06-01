Imenik podjetij
GXO
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

GXO Plače

Plače GXO se gibljejo od $10,322 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Podatkovni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $419,588 za Poslovne operacije na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri GXO. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovne operacije
$420K
Poslovni analitik
$60.7K
Poslovni razvoj
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Podatkovni analitik
$10.3K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$68.6K
Finančni analitik
$126K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$44.6K
Vodstveni svetovalec
$90.5K
Strojni inženir
$94.5K
Vodja produktov
$119K
Vodja programov
$126K
Programski inženir
$99.5K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$139K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$119K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri GXO je Poslovne operacije at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $419,588. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri GXO je $97,180.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za GXO

Povezana podjetja

  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gxo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.