Imenik podjetij
Gorgias
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Gorgias Plače

Plače Gorgias se gibljejo od $92,063 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Uspeh strank na spodnjem koncu do $199,000 za Trženje na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Gorgias. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programski inženir
Median $115K
Kabinet direktor
$197K
Uspeh strank
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Trženje
$199K
Vodja partnerjev
$132K
Oblikovalec produktov
$135K
Vodja produktov
$113K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$128K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Gorgias je Trženje at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $199,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Gorgias je $130,072.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Gorgias

Povezana podjetja

  • Rocket Software
  • Zenoti
  • Avenue Code
  • Puppet
  • Aquent
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gorgias/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.